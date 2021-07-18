Lenore Skenazy: Age Limits on Childhood Don't Make Sense

Or what if, suddenly, a mom has to leave her twin six-year-olds at home because of a work or family emergency? A law stating, “not until age nine” criminalizes this seat-of-the-pants decision that has nothing to do with neglect and everything to do with the fact that life is not perfect or predictable enough to insist on one-size-fits-all age limits.

We know people may say: “But without an age limit, parents may think they can send their two-year-old outside to play at 10 p.m.!” To which we reply: “We are not nuts. That behavior concerns us, too, which is why the laws always state that parents are allowed to determine what age they think their kids are ready for some unsupervised time, BUT they must not leave their kids in obvious danger.”

A two-year-old allowed to wander in traffic in the dark IS in obvious danger, so it is prohibited by our “Reasonable Childhood Independence” laws.

Hence the term, “reasonable.”

The laws passed with Let Grow’s support this year in Oklahoma and Texas give parents back the right to make reasonable decisions while allowing (expecting!) the authorities to follow up when they don’t.

It is easy to overestimate danger and underestimate children’s sense, resilience and abilities.