Lenore Skenazy: Addicted to Safety

Pick up any copy of Parents Magazine, and you will be inducted into this scared new world. One of their archetypal cover stories was the Ten Hidden Health Hazards in Your Home. Hazard No. 1?

The laundry hamper.

Exhibiting exactly the same compulsion to leap from incredibly remote danger to immediate threat, the magazine said that hampers made from fabric stretched around a wire may SEEM safe, but what if the wire suddenly springs free, and your kid is right there, and it SLICES THEIR EYE?

The entire parenting world thrives on implanting and augmenting OCD. That’s why there are little mesh bags on the end of what look like pacifiers — mini feed bags. You put, say, a strawberry in them and have the child eat it THROUGH THE MESH so they can’t choke. And then there are baby knee pads and baby toddling helmets and even classes teaching kids to crawl, in gyms advertised as a “safe” place for kids to learn to this skill.

As if your home is Area 51.

In her column, Comforto says she and her husband finally found a specialist who explained that Mike’s compulsion was to research and seek reassurance. “Like an addictive drug, the reassurances had less effect each time, so he required more and more to get over his fear.”