Lenore Skenazy: A Wabi-Sabi Birthday

The concept of simply “celebrating on a day other than your actual birthday” does not seem to figure in here, even though the boy is all of 4. Surely, he need not be introduced to the Gregorian calendar just yet. Nor does the mom seem ready to consider the idea that a birthday does not have to be the Oscars after-party for a kid to be content.

She wrote that when she celebrates her other kid’s birthday, which does not fall on a weirdly named holiday, they can “celebrate in style with balloons, banners, presents and a trip to the local soft play centre” (an indoor play area).

As if this is the manner in which all birthdays must be celebrated, otherwise they stink.

But in my husband’s family, the birthday everyone remembers best is when his sister turned 3. That is the year the video camera was running as the birthday girl removed her shoe and threw it into the cake.

In my own life as a mom, the birthday we remember best is the year we had our son’s party at McDonald’s and the “playroom” (aka the Chamber of Germs) flooded. To get the kids into its single amusement, the ball pit, we had to wade into the murky water, lifting our kids high above us, and then sort of throw them into the pit.