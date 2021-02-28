Lenore Skenazy: A Reversal of Fortune for Motel 6 Mom

Shaina Bell, the 24-year-old Ohio mom arrested for leaving her kids in a Motel 6 room while she worked her evening shift at a Little Caesars, has something much better than a pizza to deliver now: a home for her kids, made possible by the $165,000 raised for her family in a GoFundMe campaign.

“A lot of people are saying hurtful things, but a lot of people are also being there for me and showing great support,” Bell said in an interview with WKBN. As for the funds, “I’m just overappreciative to what’s going on.”

The story began on Feb. 11, when cops knocked on the motel room door where Bell’s daughter, 10, was home with her little sister, 2. After the girl told the officers that her mom was working and she would be back by 10 p.m., they arrested Mom on two misdemeanor charges of endangering her children. Then they threw her in jail. She was released on bail the next day, and her story quickly went viral. This is when you have to be glad social media exists.

Bell’s mom, Danielle Hosey, launched the GoFundMe campaign after she started hearing that there were “people in the community that would like to send assistance to my daughter and her children.” The funds are earmarked for them alone. The original goal was $5,000. Hosey wrote: