Lenore Skenazy: A Modern Dinner Party

Are you free for supper

Next Sunday night at 9?

We’re having some folks over

And hope you’ll come and dine!

Just let us know if you might

Be allergic to

Crusty, fresh-baked baguettes,

Champagne or French beef stew.

You know, I went to chef school

And earned a Mich’lin star,

But not to worry; I know

How diners these days are!

So, if you’re going cave man

And “Eat meat now!” you say,

We’ll grill a stegosaurus!

(Or burgers, anyway.)

Do you still eat the bun part?

Or is bread now a sin?

If so, we’ll get fresh seaweed

To wrap those burgers in.

We’ll serve them up with french fries,