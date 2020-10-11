Lenore Skenazy: A Halloween Spooked by a Virus

Boo? Yes. Boo-hoo? Maybe not. This Halloween is going to be weird, indubitably. But that’s just making a whole lot of folks think a little harder about how to make it work.

“I’ve been watching people kind of tossing out what they thought worked in the past. It’s unleashed a whole lot of creativity,” says Debra Ross, publisher and CEO of Kids Out and About, a website listing kid activities in about 50 cities. As such, she has a front-row seat to Halloween plans from Berkeley, California, to Bar Harbor, Maine, and she’s tickled by ... well, I hope it was by what she’s hearing. But maybe it was the ectoplasm?

In Chaska, Minnesota, kids can thrill to the Haunted Drive Thru. Some of us may feel we’ve been to plenty of those in our nonholiday lives (Can it possibly be scarier than whatever you’re eating when you get 10 nuggets for a dollar?).