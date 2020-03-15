Lenore Skenazy: A Coronavirus Conversation with the Kids

How should you talk to your kids about the coronavirus?

Ironically, CNN actually recommends to “resist the urge to bombard them with every possible headline or piece of information about the outbreak.” Twenty-four-hour news channel: Heal thyself!

But you can’t expect a media outlet not to offer tips at a time like this. It has become part of the modern crisis package: Assume parents are desperately in need of someone they don’t know telling them how to talk to their own kids.

Nancy McDermott, author of the forthcoming book, “The Problem with Parenting,” said parents always asked for these articles when she was a mommy blog editor. But, she added, “I don’t think this was something that would have vexed our parents or grandparents in quite the same way.”

Yes, I doubt there were “How to Talk About the Disappearance of Amelia Earhart” notes going home from the schools. But now, a phalanx of psychologists rushes in to prescribe precisely the right mix of gravitas, insouciance, wisdom and calm that could possibly be achieved by the dalai lama on his birthday after a long nap and a glass of his favorite wine.