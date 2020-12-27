Katiedid Langrock: Sweater Pants

I may need to get a grip. This would perhaps be easier if I knew the etiquette of what I am, in fact, allowed to grip on to. When the house sitter moved in, she asked that we remove all our cutlery, dishes, pots and pans from the kitchen so she could bring in her own. We did as she asked. Presumably, those items are still in a box somewhere, hidden behind a bin of tax records and under a bag of feminine products. When she left to visit her daughter for the holidays, the house sitter left all her stuff in place, as I would expect. But now I’m not sure whether these items in my home are items I’m allowed to use. I’m guessing I should steer clear of the forks, but should I also avoid the throw pillows? Obviously, I’m not going to walk around in her clothes (which says something, seeing as we are on day four of sweater pants), but is it unreasonable to assume I have access to some of her stuff — perhaps the baking trays — when she has access to everything in my home? I am asking honestly, because I honestly don’t know.