Katiedid Langrock: School Play in Quarantine
0 comments
another view

Katiedid Langrock: School Play in Quarantine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Katiedid Langrock

Katiedid Langrock

Attention readers: Lenore Skenazy is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Katiedid Langrock.

My 7-year-old’s teacher decided to put on a school play. It begins in 20 minutes. I have a problem with this. In fact, I have many problems with this.

For starters, it’s nearly the end of the school year. Why are we getting ambitious now? Isn’t now the time for field day and end-of-year ice cream parties? Don’t these last precious weeks provide that once-a-year opportunity for exhausted teachers to wheel in the large cube television sets on dollies and play “Schoolhouse Rock!” (or, for the teachers who have really stopped giving a crumpet, “Grease”) on a never-ending loop? Because (SET ITAL)that(END ITAL), my friends, is the kind of home schooling I can handle right now. Movies, snacks and sending them outside to “field day,” aka the trampoline. But a play? Not the go-outside kind but the memorize-lines kind? That’s not just work for my kiddo; that’s work for me. These are lines I had to memorize alongside my kid to help him practice.

Oh, but no, it didn’t stop there. Then, the nerve, my son’s teacher gave me a song to sing, too. Parent participation is lovely, when volunteered. But a mandated solo? That’s just a new form of quarantine abuse! So I memorized the song and sang it in play practice. And the solo was promptly taken away from me and given to my son. Something about how the pitch and rhythm and melody were off. Perhaps the lyrics, too. I can’t be sure. Surely, the solo belongs to my child, and he does a most excellent job, but it was nonetheless a brutal blow to my quarantine ego. I was kindly asked instead to participate in the chorus hoedown. I’m being taken back to that time in my musical theater days when I was asked to lip-sync during the chorus numbers. Somehow my voice risked destroying the overwhelming crescendo of a 60-person cast. Surely, you are now thinking, “Wow, Katiedid must be uniquely terrible at singing.” And to that I say, “That’s beside the point!” One can take only so many gray hairs, Cheeto crumb-filled bedsheets and solo-takeaways before one really begins to question her life’s choices. And you know I’m not fixing the gray hairs and Cheeto crumb-filled bedsheets any time soon.

Lastly, this play is to go on, in now only 10 minutes, unmuted over Zoom. I have not been in many Zoom meetings, but the ones I have been on have consisted of naked children running past screens, video turned off but toilet flushes being heard on audio, and someone crunching too loudly. And those are when the meetings are filled with adults. Not children. Children who, no matter how recently they just ate, seem to always need a snack. The louder the crunch, the better. I’m confident celery sales are through the roof right now. Though my kids never wanted to touch the stuff before, the joy of loudly crunching through their parents’ Zoom meetings has added a new pizazz to the otherwise dull vegetable.

Seeing as we are, of course, at home, children and parents were asked to create our own costumes. My son and I are American prospectors. I considered just letting him dig in the dirt for an hour so I could get this column done. Not just for selfish reasons, mind you. He would have been digging for gold. Doing so surely would have helped with character development and with creating attire resembling that typically worn in 1849. Undoubtedly, these were not the most washed men and women. And what if my kid had found gold in our backyard, huh? I wouldn’t have seemed like such a negligent parent then, would I have?

And here is the dilemma we are always facing in these quarantine times. I love helping my kid. I love being a part of his world and his school and his playtime. But the balance is always off. Deadlines don’t go away. Work piles up, and stress piles on. I resent resenting my part (and my part that was taken away because of my poor singing ability) in the school play.

So I write this column in overalls, my hair in pigtails, a kerchief around my neck and a nugget of fool’s gold in my pocket. The balancing act of the pandemic might be a fool’s errand, but I guess we all just gotta hoedown our way through it.

Curtains open in 5, 4, 3, 2...

Katiedid Langrock is author of the book “Stop Farting in the Pyramids,” available at http://www.creators.com/books/stop-farting-in-the-pyramids. Like Katiedid Langrock on Facebook, at http://www.facebook.com/katiedidhumor.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartgen: Courageous Good Journalism in Idaho
Columnists

Hartgen: Courageous Good Journalism in Idaho

Small news organizations in rural states aren’t often on the front line of broad public service journalism, but times are changing and one-or-two person shops can make a lot of difference in public awareness of issues if things come together.

Commentary: Does Biden take black voters for granted? His latest gaffe makes it seem that way
Columnists

Commentary: Does Biden take black voters for granted? His latest gaffe makes it seem that way

If Joe Biden is counting on African American votes to win the White House in November, he may want to reboot his outreach strategy. During a radio interview Friday morning with Charlamagne tha God on the nationally syndicated, "The Breakfast Club," Biden said that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." It took a handful of nanoseconds for the ...

Commentary: Give me meat and give me death?
Columnists

Commentary: Give me meat and give me death?

If your memory of Patrick Henry is hazy, ask your kids going to school in the other room for a refresher. He was the Founding Father who wrote the famed "give me liberty or give me death" speech of the American Revolution. I was reminded of his words recently in the place most people go to contemplate gifted orators of the past: the grocery store. Watching people wearing face masks and gloves ...

Idaho View: To move forward, Idaho needs a top-down coordinated effort to provide rapid-response testing
Columnists

Idaho View: To move forward, Idaho needs a top-down coordinated effort to provide rapid-response testing

A small outbreak of coronavirus at a Fry Foods plant in Weiser gives a prime example of the importance of testing for COVID-19. More than that, it represents a warning shot across the bow of potential pitfalls if we don’t reopen our economy the right way.

As we tiptoe through Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening plan and approach a more robust Stage 3, it’s going to become even more important that we take the necessary steps to prevent future outbreaks.

And there will be future outbreaks.

The fact remains that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still out there. It’s ready to strike again, and without a vaccine, it remains a potentially destructive and fatal disease.

Aggressive and quick testing remains one of the key elements — perhaps the most important element — of controlling outbreaks at this point.

Fry Foods offers an early case study.

The Weiser food processing plant employs 260 people to make onion rings and other food products. It shut down earlier this month when at least seven employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fry Foods initially didn’t test all 260 employees at the Weiser facility — only the 50 or 60 who likely came in contact with the employees who tested positive. Other employees were able to get tested on their own.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories (state run-laboratories) tested all that they had the capacity to do in one day, according to Kelly Petroff, director of communications for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state lab can do about has a testing capacity of approximately 200 tests per day.

“We are not prepared to handle this,” Doug Wold, human resources manager for Fry Foods, told the Idaho Statesman, referring to the lack of coordinated response. “If you don’t have an employer who’s willing to be proactive, we’re just going to fail.”

Fortunately, Crush the Curve Idaho, a private, business-led initiative established during the outbreak to increase testing, stepped in and tested every employee at Fry Foods.

By Tuesday of this week, 20 employees — about 8% of the plant’s workforce — had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with at least two of their family members. Nearly all were asymptomatic.

RAPID-RESPONSE TESTING

That’s what needs to happen: rapid-response testing. If you have an outbreak at your workplace, get everyone tested. For those who test positive, keep them home and isolated. For those who test negative, they can keep on working and you’re back in business.

When the outbreak hit Fry Foods, company officials made the decision to shut the plant down.

Without adequate testing, that’s unfortunately the right thing to do. Without testing, you have no idea whether you have seven infected employees, 70 or 270.

We applaud Fry Foods company officials for making the tough call to shut down, even though they were given the green light by the Southwest District Health Department to resume operations.

Coronavirus is stealthy. A person can carry coronavirus longer without symptoms, potentially spreading to others unwittingly. Some people who carry coronavirus have no symptoms at all.

We are encouraged that Crush the Curve Idaho stepped up and stepped in here.

But Idaho needs a more concerted and organized plan to do rapid-response testing.

We are a fragmented health system. Health providers include Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, Primary Health, Saltzer, among others. Then think about all the entities who pay for health care: Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence BlueShield, PacificSource, SelectHealth, etc. Throw in Medicare, Medicaid and those who are uninsured.

Even our own government health management system is fragmented, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and seven independent health districts not operated by the state.

And, in the case of Fry Foods, situated in a city bordering Oregon, workers were from two states.

NO COORIDINATED EFFORTS

No wonder Fry Foods officials were at a loss for where to turn for help. Without some sort of coordinated effort to test all employees and somehow pay for those tests, shutting down the plant was the best option.

It’s worth noting that the Fry Foods employee who initially had coronavirus was at a family gathering of a larger number than outlined in the governor’s reopening plan and was with visitors from out of state, two violations of the governor’s guidelines. That’s why we have the guidelines, and that’s why it’s important to follow the guidelines. Otherwise, this is what you get: an outbreak that shuts down an entire food manufacturing plant.

Unfortunately, shutting down operations every time there’s an outbreak is not going to get the job done.

And there will be more outbreaks as we reopen our economy, reopen factories and workplaces.

Idaho has a lot to be optimistic about, and we have a golden opportunity to lead the nation in reopening our economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We have had relatively few cases (around 2,300) and few deaths (77). Our early efforts to shut down parts of our social interactions and Little’s quick call to issue a statewide stay-home order clearly have paid off. Idahoans’ adherence to the stay-home order has helped to flatten the curve and control the number of new cases. Residents and businesses, alike, have done their part to make this happen.

Our hope is that Idaho can chug along through the stages of reopening. Our fear is that if we don’t do this the right way, we’ll have a surge and we’ll be back to a statewide stay-home order. Nobody wants that.

Stapilus: Only takes one
Columnists

Stapilus: Only takes one

About a week ago, according to news reports, a family-and-friends get together was held somewhere around the vicinity of Weiser; the kind of o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News