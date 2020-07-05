Katiedid Langrock: Cupboard Cuisine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not a cook.

By this, I mean I rarely cook and, when I do cook, it rarely tastes good. This reality, combined with the ever-changing picky eating habits of my young children and the fact that my husband also hates to cook, has turned our family into a frozen-foods family. I may not be able to cook, but I can thaw. And thanks to my good friend Marie Callender, this is all I typically do.

In a week, my family will be taking off in our RV for an undetermined amount of time. Preparing our home for the renters has been, for the most part, a boring and exhausting project, complete with finding missing socks, naughty children’s hidden candy wrappers, and the occasional $10 bill in the unlikeliest of places. Moving is a joyless process.

Moving out of our kitchen, however, has been, well, interesting.

It turns out that even those of us who live solely on frozen meals can fill a cupboard with food that I’m not even sure qualifies as food. Who uses this stuff? Chickpeas? Lentils? Sardines? What in the world is tomato paste? Was that purchased for a child’s art project?