Katiedid Langrock: Another Confession From the Bathroom

I tried to eat the children. It was a mistake. They were tough and rubbery, probably from all of the jumping on the trampoline they’ve been doing for the past two weeks. I couldn’t even sink my teeth in. I know it’s only been 55 minutes since my most recent confession, but you see, they were playing a game of “not it” followed immediately by “I’m not touching you” — a game comically misnamed, given the onslaught of slapping that ensues. Clearly, the attempt to eat them was out of my control. Perhaps I could try to fatten them up first like the witch in “Hansel and Gretel.” But that would require letting them back inside the house. That would not do. Sanity forbids it. But worry not; they are safely tramping around the yard, looking for the yellow-spotted fuzzy lizard that I swear I saw (and just made up), and I’m sucking on Breath Savers I found in the pocket of the old pajamas that I’ve been wearing for three days straight and that are most definitely over a decade old. We are fine.