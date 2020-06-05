Jim Jones: You can bet Putin does not want a vote-by-mail election in the US
0 comments
COMMENTARY

Jim Jones: You can bet Putin does not want a vote-by-mail election in the US

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit on June 28, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. 

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

We can probably all agree that it makes sense to have a paper record to ensure the integrity of our elections. As President Trump said on March 6, 2018, “it’s always good to have a paper back-up system of voting.” Yet, the Brennan Center for Justice reported last August that about 16 million Americans will leave no paper record of their vote in the 2020 election.

That provides a gaping hole for a malevolent actor to electronically manipulate the vote tally with no means to confirm the actual results.

Even before the actual voting, malicious hackers could skew the election outcome by accessing state election computer systems to corrupt voter registration/eligibility files.

It is essential that the states have the incentive and resources to harden their election systems against penetration and that there be a means of checking the accuracy of electronic vote totals.

Although few bothered to read his report, Robert Mueller carefully described how Russia intervened in our 2016 presidential election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion.” The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee reported last July that Russians had targeted election systems in all 50 states in 2016. This April, the committee endorsed the intelligence community’s determination that the Russian intervention was designed to help Donald Trump.

On February 13, 2020, Admiral Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, revealed in a classified House briefing that Russia was intervening in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected. The surprise would have been that Russia was not. Trump immediately replaced Maguire with an unqualified yes man.

Candidate Trump publicly invited Russia to intervene in the 2016 campaign on July 27 with his famous “Russia, if you’re listening…” plea. He was aware during the campaign that Russia was helping. In a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador on May 10, 2017, Trump said he was not concerned about Russia’s meddling in the election. Last year, Trump indicated he would accept re-election help from foreign governments.

Russia’s efforts to intervene in the 2020 election would be severely hampered if every vote was on, or backed up by, paper. If ballots were made available to voters across the country before the election, there would be time for people to learn of and correct any corruption of voter registration/eligibility files.

Vladimir Putin would obviously be displeased with a paper voting record and an opportunity for correction of corrupted files. A vote-by-mail election in the U.S. would frustrate his efforts for another election victory.

We do know that Trump and Putin have discussed the election issue, but Trump told the press on June 26 last year that what the two of them say in private was “none of your business.”

Mail-in voting has worked well in a number of states, both red and blue. It is clearly more secure from outside manipulation. There is virtually no election fraud. During a pandemic, which will be with us through the election, it can be an actual saver of lives. It would undoubtedly increase voter participation. What’s not to like about it?

It is unclear why Trump is so dead set against mail-in voting and why he and his Senate leader, Mitch McConnell (sometimes called Moscow Mitch), have strenuously opposed legislation to harden our election systems and ensure a proper paper trail for votes. However, just because Trump’s position aligns once again with Putin’s, does not necessarily mean there is collusion, does it?

+1 
Jim Jones

Jones

 COURTESY OF JIM JONES

Jones is an Eden native and former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice. His previous opinion work can be found at JJCommontater.com.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask
Columnists

Idaho View: As Idaho reopens, if a business requires you to wear a mask —wear a mask

A small outbreak of coronavirus at a Fry Foods plant in Weiser gives a prime example of the importance of testing for COVID-19. More than that, it represents a warning shot across the bow of potential pitfalls if we don’t reopen our economy the right way.

As we tiptoe through Stage 2 of Gov. Brad Little’s phased reopening plan and approach a more robust Stage 3, it’s going to become even more important that we take the necessary steps to prevent future outbreaks.

And there will be future outbreaks.

The fact remains that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still out there. It’s ready to strike again, and without a vaccine, it remains a potentially destructive and fatal disease.

Aggressive and quick testing remains one of the key elements — perhaps the most important element — of controlling outbreaks at this point.

Fry Foods offers an early case study.

The Weiser food processing plant employs 260 people to make onion rings and other food products. It shut down earlier this month when at least seven employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fry Foods initially didn’t test all 260 employees at the Weiser facility — only the 50 or 60 who likely came in contact with the employees who tested positive. Other employees were able to get tested on their own.

The Idaho Bureau of Laboratories (state run-laboratories) tested all that they had the capacity to do in one day, according to Kelly Petroff, director of communications for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state lab can do about has a testing capacity of approximately 200 tests per day.

“We are not prepared to handle this,” Doug Wold, human resources manager for Fry Foods, told the Idaho Statesman, referring to the lack of coordinated response. “If you don’t have an employer who’s willing to be proactive, we’re just going to fail.”

Fortunately, Crush the Curve Idaho, a private, business-led initiative established during the outbreak to increase testing, stepped in and tested every employee at Fry Foods.

By Tuesday of this week, 20 employees — about 8% of the plant’s workforce — had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with at least two of their family members. Nearly all were asymptomatic.

RAPID-RESPONSE TESTING

That’s what needs to happen: rapid-response testing. If you have an outbreak at your workplace, get everyone tested. For those who test positive, keep them home and isolated. For those who test negative, they can keep on working and you’re back in business.

When the outbreak hit Fry Foods, company officials made the decision to shut the plant down.

Without adequate testing, that’s unfortunately the right thing to do. Without testing, you have no idea whether you have seven infected employees, 70 or 270.

We applaud Fry Foods company officials for making the tough call to shut down, even though they were given the green light by the Southwest District Health Department to resume operations.

Coronavirus is stealthy. A person can carry coronavirus longer without symptoms, potentially spreading to others unwittingly. Some people who carry coronavirus have no symptoms at all.

We are encouraged that Crush the Curve Idaho stepped up and stepped in here.

But Idaho needs a more concerted and organized plan to do rapid-response testing.

We are a fragmented health system. Health providers include Saint Alphonsus, St. Luke’s, Primary Health, Saltzer, among others. Then think about all the entities who pay for health care: Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence BlueShield, PacificSource, SelectHealth, etc. Throw in Medicare, Medicaid and those who are uninsured.

Even our own government health management system is fragmented, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and seven independent health districts not operated by the state.

And, in the case of Fry Foods, situated in a city bordering Oregon, workers were from two states.

NO COORIDINATED EFFORTS

No wonder Fry Foods officials were at a loss for where to turn for help. Without some sort of coordinated effort to test all employees and somehow pay for those tests, shutting down the plant was the best option.

It’s worth noting that the Fry Foods employee who initially had coronavirus was at a family gathering of a larger number than outlined in the governor’s reopening plan and was with visitors from out of state, two violations of the governor’s guidelines. That’s why we have the guidelines, and that’s why it’s important to follow the guidelines. Otherwise, this is what you get: an outbreak that shuts down an entire food manufacturing plant.

Unfortunately, shutting down operations every time there’s an outbreak is not going to get the job done.

And there will be more outbreaks as we reopen our economy, reopen factories and workplaces.

Idaho has a lot to be optimistic about, and we have a golden opportunity to lead the nation in reopening our economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. We have had relatively few cases (around 2,300) and few deaths (77). Our early efforts to shut down parts of our social interactions and Little’s quick call to issue a statewide stay-home order clearly have paid off. Idahoans’ adherence to the stay-home order has helped to flatten the curve and control the number of new cases. Residents and businesses, alike, have done their part to make this happen.

Our hope is that Idaho can chug along through the stages of reopening. Our fear is that if we don’t do this the right way, we’ll have a surge and we’ll be back to a statewide stay-home order. Nobody wants that.

Stapilus: The governor’s lieutenant
Columnists

Stapilus: The governor’s lieutenant

Idaho’s structure of electing governors and LG’s completely separately — different from many states which bind them together — allows for the office holders to come from different points of view.

Jim Hightower: What's Behind a Mask?
Columnists

Jim Hightower: What's Behind a Mask?

For future historians and artists who'll chronicle today's health and economic crisis, one humble item will stand out as the chief cultural emblem of the times: wearing a mask. Or not.

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News