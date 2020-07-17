Jim Jones: Why should we be surprised by a Russian kill bounty on U.S. troops?

Since then, Putin has done everything possible to sabotage American foreign policy and weaken our long-standing alliances, particularly with our European partners. He has invaded parts of Georgia and Ukraine, annexed Crimea and worked tirelessly to frustrate American policy in the Middle East.

His malicious activities include military and political outrages. His crony, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s chef,” oversaw Russia’s attack on our elections in 2016 and he is doing likewise for the 2020 election, according to U.S. intelligence. On February 7, 2018, a group of Russian mercenaries controlled by Prigozhin joined in an attack on U.S. forces and our Kurdish allies in Syria, after receiving clearance from the Kremlin. It did not turn out well for the attackers because our side killed around 200 of them, including upwards of 30 of Prigozhin’s mercenaries.

Trump failed to call Putin out for his failed attempt to kill our troops in Syria on that occasion. He should have loudly denounced Putin and imposed punitive action. Instead, he later announced that he was precipitously abandoning our Kurdish allies, much to Putin’s delight.