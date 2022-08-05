 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commentary

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading Covid-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), a group of Covid-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.

USA Today fact-checked an article in which Cole reported a “20 times increase” of cancer in vaccinated patients and found it to be “nonsense.” It could be that he has difficulty recognizing cancer because the Idaho Capital Sun reported in May that he misdiagnosed two women for cancer last year.

While discouraging people from getting vaccinated, Cole and his AFD partners peddled unproven remedies for the virus, including a horse deworming medication (Ivermectin) and hydroxychloroquine. The AFD network raked in millions for the fake remedies and online consultations.

Cole has repeatedly warned against life-saving COVID vaccinations, while promoting ineffective cures. That’s like urging soldiers to attack without helmets and body armor.

Shortly after Cole’s national debut, COVID hospitalizations and deaths dramatically surged in Idaho. State officials reported that fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized and 20 times less likely to die than unvaccinated people. Cole’s actions undoubtedly took a toll on Idahoans who he convinced to avoid vaccinations.

The Idaho Board of Medicine (IBOM) has a legal responsibility to discipline physicians who engage in harmful conduct. That includes: (1) directly promoting the sale of drugs to a patient that are unnecessary and not medically indicated; (2) engaging in unprofessional behavior that could reasonably be expected to adversely impact patient care; and (3) providing health care that does not meet the recognized standard of care.

The Idaho Medical Association filed a complaint against Cole with IBOM last October, asserting that he violated his ethical obligation to “first do no harm” by advising against vaccination and promoting the use of Ivermectin. The Association had previously warned that Cole’s “dangerous claims about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19…do not align with the Idaho standard of care.” It is not clear whether action has been taken on that complaint or others thought to have been filed with IBOM.

Cole is also licensed in Washington and a complaint against him is currently pending before the Washington Medical Commission (WMC). The complaint details numerous ways in which Cole’s conduct has endangered public safety. The Idaho Capital Sun disclosed on July 29 that WMC is proceeding with an investigation of Cole’s conduct as it affects Washington. There are certainly grounds for IBOM to do likewise in Idaho.

IBOM must realize that the language of the statute prohibiting misbehavior that adversely affects patient care is not confined to a doctor’s own patients, but is worded to apply broadly in the health care setting. The prohibition against violating the standard of care applies to the doctor’s own patients and it should be noted that Cole admits having prescribed the horse dewormer to 170 of his own patients. IBOM should be seeking the details of the doctor-patient interactions that resulted in those prescriptions. That may be complicated because Cole reportedly made the startling claim to WMC that he no longer has patient records.

Some progress has been made to lessen Cole’s influence. Cole has been removed from the St. Luke’s Health Partners network and lost his consultant status with the Boise VA Medical Center. It is now up to IBOM to do its part.

Cole is likely hoping that IBOM refrains from taking action against his license this year, while anticipating that his Central District Health Board sidekick, Raul Labrador, will win the Attorney General race and give him permanent immunity. Labrador has repeatedly said that he will run the AG office in a political manner and what better politics than protecting and rewarding your political chums.

Jim Jones

Jones

 COURTESY OF JIM JONES

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as justice of the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is currently a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.

Related to this story

