Jim Jones: What the top military brass have to say about the Commander in Mischief

Retired four-star General Jim Mattis, who served Trump as Secretary of Defense for two years, said, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”

Mattis, Kelly and McMaster had the opportunity to work closely with Trump and to learn how he operates. A soldier doesn’t attain the ranks they have achieved without coming to understand and accurately assess the soul and character of those with whom they work. Trump comes up woefully deficient in their studied eyes.

So, what do we do? I would suggest following the sound advice of Sully Sullenberger, a former Air Force fighter pilot and the airline captain whose nerves of steel saved the lives of 155 people in what has become known as “the Miracle on the Hudson.” In a remarkable video — lincolnproject.us/news/our-moment — Sully unabashedly says, “Vote… Him...Out.”

Jim Jones served as an artillery officer in Vietnam (July ’68-August ’69). He has written about that experience and its effect on his life in “Vietnam…Can’t get you out of my mind.” The book relies heavily upon news clippings from Stars and Stripes. Jones is an Eden native and former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice. His previous opinion work can be found at JJCommontater.com.

