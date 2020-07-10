Jim Jones: We can support our troops by supporting Stars and Stripes newspaper

A Trump spokesman tried to justify the cut, saying the Defense Department “must prioritize spending to support our warfighters in the most critical areas of need.” The money needed to keep Stars and Stripes afloat amounts to .02213% of the total defense budget. That pittance was considered to be unnecessary for the support of combat troops. On the other hand, it was apparently deemed critical to the warfighters to buy 5 new presidential helicopters, costing a total of $739 million, and to spend $20.3 billion on missile defense. Bringing news and a taste of home to the troops at the tip of the spear had to give way to those expenditures in the minds of the Trump administration.

Although Stars and Stripes is now online, it still needs funds to send reporters out into the field to gather the news. An online paper does no good to service members out in the boondocks who don’t have internet access. Plus, an electronic version is no substitute for the convenience of a genuine paper version.

The House Armed Services Committee has defied the President by voting on July 1 to provide funding for Stars and Stripes in the defense spending bill. The bill will likely be approved by the full House later in July.

The Senate needs to know that money spent to keep Stars and Stripes functioning is in the vital interests of our service personnel who protect the citizens of this great country. Informed citizens are crucial to the safety of this nation and American service members are an important part of that citizenry. Let’s demand that our Senators support the troops by voting to support Stars and Stripes.

Jim Jones served as an artillery officer in Vietnam (July ‘68-August ‘69). He has written about that experience and its effect on his life in “Vietnam…Can’t get you out of my mind.” The book relies heavily upon news clippings from Stars and Stripes. Jones is an Eden native and former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice. His previous opinion work can be found at JJCommontater.com.

