 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
Commentary

Jim Jones: We can pay respect to our fallen by being better Americans

  • 0

Memorial Day is a time set aside for Americans to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who died in service to their country. There have been many. America suffered 623,468 deaths in its major conflicts since the beginning of World War One. We owe these dedicated men and women our lasting gratitude for putting their lives on the line to protect and preserve our freedoms.

In the days leading up to Memorial Day, Idaho Public Television aired a program titled, Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp. It told of the Japanese Americans who were rounded up along the West Coast in 1942 and incarcerated in the Minidoka “Relocation” Camp. I was born that same year and grew up just 6 miles from the Camp.

These people were loyal Americans who just happened to be of Japanese ancestry. Many young men in the Camp volunteered to serve their country, despite the fact that their families were in detention. William Nakamura was one of them. His family had been uprooted from their home in Seattle, arriving in the Camp in 1942. He joined the Army the next year.

People are also reading…

On July 4, 1944, while serving in Italy with the 442 Regimental Combat Team, Nakamura died after single-handedly attacking and destroying one German machine gun emplacement and then attacking another.

His unit, entirely composed of Japanese Americans, was the most highly decorated in the war. He initially received the Distinguished Service Cross, but 56 years later, upon a review of his heroic actions, he was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

I often think of the tremendous debt we owe to people like William Nakamura, who gave their all for the benefit of their fellow Americans. What would they think if they could return to see what a mess we are making of the legacy they left us? Instead of working together in common purpose to improve the lives of all Americans, we are at each other’s throats.

The just concluded primary elections saw many hundreds of thousands of dollars going into scurrilous political ads attacking candidates with lies and distortions.

Very little was said of what anyone proposed to do to make our State better, to improve infrastructure, to combat the greatest threat to the future of our planet–the increasing temperature of our atmosphere–or anything else. I believe the William Nakamuras of the past would sincerely grieve for the state we are in and wonder whether their sacrifice was worth it.

We should not just mourn our fallen on Memorial Day. We should make sure that the time and opportunity they gave us to make a better country is not wasted. Instead of exploiting differences, we should be building bridges with other Americans. We might just find that we have more in common than we thought.

Instead of placing credence on weird conspiracy theories that show up in some corner of social media, we should build on facts that are in front of our faces in our communities. We should not be living our lives just to “own the libs” or put down the “deplorables.”

We are all part of one country and should wake up and act like it. Imagine if our service personnel in wartime all wanted to have their own way all of the time. That would create chaos.

Our soldiers worked together to achieve their objectives. Many did not make it home. Let’s mourn and honor them on Memorial Day and pledge that we will not let their sacrifice be for naught – that we will live up to their expectations by working hard to improve the lot of our fellow Americans, regardless of race, creed, economic status or any other type of demographic difference.

Jim Jones

Jones

 COURTESY OF JIM JONES

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as justice of the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is currently a regular contributor to The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Jim Jones: The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s bark is much worse than its bite

Opinion: The outcome of the primary election had to be a serious blow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Many of the politicians who have danced to its tune in recent years went down to defeat, including Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Branden Durst, Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen.

Other View: Celebrate independence and start with Juneteenth

Opinion: As the Fourth of July draws near, Coloradans should prepare to celebrate Juneteenth first. It's a celebration of what's right with the United States. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill last week making it an official state holiday. President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021.

Stapilus: The undercard

Stapilus: The undercard

Opinion: Those on one side of the great 2022 Republican primary split - those mainly championing statewide incumbent and major office holders like Governor Brad Little and Representative Mike Simpson - understandably felt celebratory as the results rolled in. After all, Little was re-elected decisively, as was Simpson, both in the wake of very high-profile and bitter campaigns.

Malloy: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

Malloy: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

Opinion: When Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene decided to leave her seat and run for secretary of state, she assumed she’d have generous support from North Idaho – and especially her longtime friends on Kootenai County’s Republican Central Committee.

Finding My Way: Peaceful joys in an angry world

Finding My Way: Peaceful joys in an angry world

There is so much to talk about this week: the primary election season, the shootings in Buffalo, inflation, Ukraine, CRT, and now GWRT. So instead, we’ll talk about the peaceful joys of watching six-year-olds playing soccer.

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

Finding My Way: The Cost of Freedom

The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington DC carries the inscription “Freedom is not Free.” We’ve all heard that phrase. We all understand that freedom comes at a cost—sometimes a dear one.

Other View: If activists are serious about 'life,' they should embrace contraception access

Other View: If activists are serious about 'life,' they should embrace contraception access

Opinion: As contentious as the issue of abortion rights is at the moment, it would be easy to assume there's no overlap between those who believe women have a right to biological self-determination and those who believe that terminating a pregnancy at any stage is murder — an argument that some lawmakers in red-state America are already attempting to press into law.

Lenore Skenazy: The lost milestones of childhood

Lenore Skenazy: The lost milestones of childhood

With the popularity of Netflix's "Old Enough," the Japanese show featuring kids ages 2 to 6 running errands, parents here in America have been wondering what age their own kids can safely start doing the same. Allow me to give my opinion, after 15 years of studying just this topic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News