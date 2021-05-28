Jim Jones: We can learn from a military family’s long-delayed happy ending

A cable news story on May 14 caught my attention because it involved a woman in Florida who had just been allowed to re-enter the U.S. after having been deported several years earlier. Alejandro Juarez was reunited with her husband and two daughters over the Mother’s Day weekend. I recalled writing about her plight just before she was forced to return to Mexico in August 2018.

Alejandro was undocumented when she married Cuauhtemoc “Temo” Juarez in 2000. Temo was born in Mexico, served in the U.S. Marines from 1995 to 1999, and had become a naturalized citizen in 2002 before serving a 16-month deployment in Iraq with the Florida National Guard. They had two daughters, who are both U.S. citizens. The family had established firm roots in their Florida community and local church.

Alejando’s immigration status came to light in 2013 but she was allowed to stay in the country under a “parole in place” policy. Unfortunately, the policy was later replaced with a no-tolerance policy that applied to military families, resulting in her deportation order.