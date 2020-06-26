Jim Jones: U. S. science brought the coronavirus under control — in Germany

If the U.S. had followed Germany’s lead and relied upon the advice of the same American experts, we might have suffered only one-fourth as many Covid-19 infections and deaths. That is, since the U.S. population is four times that of Germany, we might have had only about 764,000 infections (instead of 2.29 million) and only about 35,840 deaths (instead of 121,000). Taking Germany’s lead, which was based on U.S. science, 85,160 Americans might still be alive.

One of the most effective means of controlling the virus, as shown by numerous studies, is to wear a face mask in public settings. Yet, the President has shown no leadership in urging the use of this simple means of preventing infections and saving lives. Rather, he has made it a test of loyalty for his followers, essentially implying that they would spite him by wearing a mask.

American experts say that we must substantially increase testing to find Covid-19 carriers if we hope to effectively fight the virus, but Trump blows off testing as unimportant. At Tulsa on June 21, he said he had told his staff to “slow the testing down” because more testing reveals more Covid-19 cases. That may explain why we have no national testing program.