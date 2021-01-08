Jim Jones: Trump was right about election fraud: Guess who’ll be doing the perp walk

Okay, so this may seem to be a fairly clear-cut violation of Georgia law, specifically Georgia Code section 21-2-604 which makes it a crime to solicit someone else to commit election fraud. This certainly appears to be out-and-out election fraud — a person urging an election official to change the election outcome to give the person just enough votes to surmount a rival’s victory.

However, Trump’s crack legal team, Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, etc., would likely point out that Trump’s offense was merely “solicitation” of election fraud, not fraud itself. And they might further note that Trump was not being greedy — he just wanted one more vote than Biden, not thousands. On the other hand, Trump could have reached his objective, not by manufacturing Trump votes but, by switching 5,890 actual Biden votes to Trump’s column. Nevertheless, it would still be a violation of the Georgia statute and, unfortunately, a state offense not pardonable under the U.S. Constitution.

Trump’s transgression would likely implicate certain federal criminal statutes, but those might be amenable to a presidential pardon, if a self-pardon is legal under the Constitution. But let’s not get off on that tangent.