Jim Jones: Trump is America’s cheerleader-in-chief for the coronavirus pandemic

President Trump is facing substantial criticism for failing to launch an all-out federal effort to protect the country from the coronavirus pandemic. Many have questioned whether he has a coherent national strategy to bring the nation through the crisis. The President has taken to claiming that it is the job of state governors to combat the disease. The national government is there just for back-up and he is merely the “cheerleader” for the states.

On January 29, Trump’s close trade advisor, Peter Navarro, wrote a hair-on-fire memo to warn the President of the pandemic danger. Trump appears to have blown it off because on February 16, he told us there were only 15 cases of Covid-19 in the country and they would soon go away. It wasn’t until March 12, when the Dow Jones index took a 2,352-point dive, that Trump woke up to the danger.

By the time Trump finally recognized that he had a political disaster on his hands, there was no way he could either continue to deny it or fix it. The only way to avoid an election debacle would be to shift responsibility to someone else. In our federal system, the state governors are charged with protecting public health and safety, so Trump’s strategy of denial morphed into a deliberate plan to shift primary responsibility to the states. If things turned out badly, it would be the fault of the state governors.