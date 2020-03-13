Jim Jones: Trump has failed to measure up in his response to the coronavirus

On February 26, our president was telling us there were 15 cases in the U.S. and they would somehow go away. He said, “And again, when you have 15 people — and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero — that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.” Since that time the virus has spread across the country and we are seeing an increasing number of fatalities.

When meeting with drug company executives on March 3, the president insisted that a coronavirus vaccine was likely to be available in short order. As he put it, “I’ve heard very quick numbers, that of months.” Both government experts and drug execs tried to dissuade him of the idea that a quick fix was just around the corner, cautioning that it would be over a year before a vaccine could be deployed.

Trump has also tried to shift the blame to others, claiming that the Obama administration adopted some sort of rule that changed testing requirements. Nobody, not even Trump, has been able to find that phantom rule. Even if it existed, Trump is in the fourth year of his term and should have long ago laid the groundwork for combating a pandemic. What he did do in that time is substantially reduce spending for pandemic response.