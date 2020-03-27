Jim Jones: Thoughts on Idaho’s Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day

Nine million Americans served during the Vietnam era, 2.7 million of them in Vietnam. 58,220 Americans died in the War, about 251 from Idaho. 2,500 were prisoners of war and 1,587 are still missing/unaccounted for. Over 300,000 were wounded and many more have suffered from PTSD, drug or alcohol abuse, suicide or Agent Orange. The majority went on to lead productive lives.

I have met Vietnam Vets who came to believe it was shameful to have served in that war. They thought so because they met with indifference or disrespect when they came home. Movie and TV stereotypes of crazed Vietnam Veterans did not help. While it is fair game to criticize a war, dislike for a war should not extend to those who honorably served in it.

We were told we were protecting our country by fighting international Communism. Looking back, I have questions about that, but hindsight is always 20-20.

What I do know is that I came home thinking we would prevail in the war. I was hoping so because I had worked and lived alongside many dedicated South Vietnamese troops who became friends. It broke my heart when South Vietnam fell. I knew my friends were either killed or imprisoned. It still eats at me.