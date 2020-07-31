Jim Jones: The Portland strife is just another photo-op for the Trump campaign

Trump next sent a collection of federal paramilitary forces to Portland to quell largely peaceful protests. He almost waited too long for this gambit because the Portland demonstrations had pretty much run their course by the time the Feds arrived to save the day. Those forces include border agents who cut their teeth manhandling asylum seekers on the border and who are admittedly untrained in dealing with U.S. citizens exercising their First Amendment rights.

The flagging protests immediately reignited, causing thousands to turn out in place of the previous dozens. The protesters’ cause morphed somewhat from racial justice concerns to protesting heavy-handed, unwanted federal intervention into local policing, a matter left to the states under the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Adding to the fire was the illegal detention of demonstrators and the copious use of nightsticks, tear gas and pepper spray against predominantly peaceful protesters. Groups of mothers and American military veterans have joined to protest the Feds’ violations of the Constitutional rights of the demonstrators.

Trump has gotten what he wanted—a small slice of Portland in the throes of the turmoil provoked by the federal agents, which has been given practically non-stop airtime on Fox News. It was a wonderful photo-op for Trump’s campaign effort and appears to be slated for reproduction in other U.S. cities with Democrat mayors. It is not certain how the electoral optics will eventually play out, because America was born in protest and its citizens don’t generally take lightly to ham-handed federal efforts to tamp down their Constitutional rights.

Jim Jones served as an artillery officer in Vietnam (July ‘68-August ‘69). He has written about that experience and its effect on his life in “Vietnam…Can’t get you out of my mind.” The book relies heavily upon news clippings from Stars and Stripes. Jones is an Eden native and former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice. His previous opinion work can be found at JJCommontater.com.

