Jim Jones: The Legislature has stolen the people's constitutional legislative power

Reclaim Idaho has also filed an initiative petition to repeal the exhausting signature requirements of Senate Bill 1110 and restore the historic signature requirements for initiatives and referendums. Every registered voter in Idaho can help in this effort by signing the petition to get the initiative on the 2022 general election ballot. Voters can also donate to Reclaim Idaho to support this important work.

The Legislature played some slight of hand with Senate Bill 1110, falsely claiming there was an emergency that required this odious bill to immediately go into effect upon the Governor’s signature. They did not identify an emergency because there was none. The emergency clause was included to prevent the people from running an initiative or referendum to overturn their dirty work. Reclaim Idaho anticipated this chicanery and filed its petition before the Governor signed Senate Bill 1110, so as to take advantage of the previous, less-surmountable signature requirement.