Jim Jones: The Idaho Legislature has always opposed the people’s power to legislate

The Idaho Legislature and the lobbyists who direct its work have never had much use for the initiative and referendum. These people power measures were devised as a means of getting around lobbyist-controlled legislatures. Our Legislature has historically viewed the initiative as an infringement on its monopolistic control of legislation. Lobbyists want to be in a position to control the direction of all legislation and certainly don’t want the people to have any say in developing public policy. That is why there have been continual efforts by lobbyists and legislators to kill the initiative and referendum.

The Legislature tried to strangle people power in its infancy in 1911. Bowing to popular demand, the Legislature agreed that year to put a measure on the 1912 election ballot, amending the Idaho Constitution to provide an initiative and referendum for the people’s use. However, some supporters of people power smelled a rat in the way the question was presented on the ballot. It left it to the Legislature to provide a procedure for getting an initiative or referendum teed up for approval.