Jim Jones: The coronavirus may be the big winner in Idaho’s 2021 legislative session

Just as the threat of the coronavirus is growing, the Idaho Legislature seems to be hell-bent on undermining the Governor’s ability to deal with it. Republicans in both the Senate and House are peddling measures to hamper Governor Little’s authority to rein in the spread of the virus. The Governor has correctly called them to account for endangering the health and safety of Idahoans.

The Governor has in no way overstepped his bounds. If anything, he has failed to take one action that could have saved lives — imposing a statewide mask mandate. Local governments in many areas of the state have been intimidated out of requiring people to take the simple, considerate, life-saving act of wearing a face mask to impede the spread of the coronavirus. The Governor is in a position to do so and he should.