Jim Jones: Tell your legislators whether you support gas price gougers

When I was Idaho Attorney General in the 1980s, my office kept close track of gasoline prices. A price margin of 10 cents per gallon between the wholesale and retail price was customary. It gave the retailer a reasonable profit, while protecting the interests of the consumer in this basic necessity of present-day life. The price margin was the most valuable tool in evaluating the fairness of retail gas prices. When the margin remained substantially in excess of 10 cents for a sustained period of time in a specific market, we took a closer look at that market to see if there were other signs of profiteering.

On March 13 of last year, Governor Little declared the pandemic emergency. When an emergency is declared, Idaho’s price gouging law comes into effect to prevent “excessive or exorbitant” pricing by retailers of fuel, food, drugs and drinking water.

After the emergency declaration, Idahoans noticed a modest decline in the price of gas at the pump. What they did not see is that the wholesale price took a dramatic nosedive. The retailers were buying gas for much less, but were not passing their savings on to their customers. Attorney General Wasden calculated that the gas price margin steadily increased from about 15 cents per gallon on March 13 to 63 cents per gallon on April 7. This appeared to be a clear-cut violation of Idaho’s price gouging law.