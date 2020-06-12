Jim Jones: Staging the District of Columbia for the Trump extravaganza

That same day, Trump ordered thousands of troops to Washington to squash the demonstrations. The timing was somewhat awkward because the protesters had largely managed to police their own ranks and eliminate lawbreaking elements before many troops arrived. National Guard troops spread around the city, trying to find something to guard. They might have been trying to figure out what the national emergency was that had brought them to encircle the White House, the Trump Hotel and other DC landmarks. Those perching on the steps of the Lincoln Monument might have shared that great President’s discomfort and embarrassment with this misuse of the country’s military forces. Many returned home after their brief cameo appearance and some exposure to the DC-area coronavirus. It was a clear disservice to our dedicated National Guard troops to use them as political props in a Trumped-up emergency.