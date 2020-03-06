Jim Jones: Some legislators are keeping the hot button busy in the State Capitol

As usual for this time of year, the hot button has swung into action at the State Legislature. Among the hot button issues are the usual suspects — guns and abortion — but transgender bills have been added to the mix this time around.

Just when you thought that legislators had thought of almost every means of getting more guns on the streets, House Bill 516 sailed through the House. It gives most out-of-state folks the right to pack hidden heat on the same basis as Idahoans. That is, just about anywhere — in town, out of town, in the Capitol, wherever.

Now, I grew up figuring we all had a right to own and use as many guns as we wanted and I have my share. But it seems like we have gone overboard of late. There are folks who need to have some protection and should not have to brandish it in public. There should be concealed carry permits reasonably available to those folks, but I’m not a fan of everybody toting a concealed weapon practically anywhere they wish.