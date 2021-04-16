Jim Jones: Senate Bill 1110 will strip rural voters of their initiative rights

Voters in many rural counties gave strong support to the Medicaid expansion initiative because it provided medical care to thousands of modest-income country folk and saved rural hospitals from going belly up. The initiative received a 60.4% vote in Adams County, 54.8% in Clark County, 56.7% in Lemhi County, 58.3% in Shoshone County, 57% in Jerome County, and 51.4% in Owyhee County.

The initiative and referendum have benefited rural voters as much as urban ones over the years. Rural voters used the referendum in 1986 to resurrect the Right-To-Work law, after it was vetoed by Governor Evans. It is not likely that most of the signatures necessary to get the referendum on the ballot came from urban-dwelling liberal hippies who had it in for rural Idaho. Country folk got it on the ballot and over the top.

While legislators claim the strict signature requirements will protect the rural population from citified people, the bill will give city dwellers a veto over any ballot measure that rural residents want. For example, the Legislature has refused for years to make the school funding formula fair for rural school districts. Senate Bill 1110 would make it impossible for country voters to cure the inequity with an initiative. In fact, any measure that would benefit rural Idaho could be kept off of the ballot by any one of a number of urban legislative districts under Senate Bill 1110.

The initiative and referendum were born to protect the rights of country dwellers against legislatures controlled by the lobbyists of monied interests. Now, the lobbyists and their legislators are trying to make these populist measures inoperable so as to maintain their iron grip on the law-making process. Senate Bill 1110 would slash the legislative lifeline of both rural and urban Idaho, making it impossible to get around a power-grabbing legislature. It is essential that Governor Little wield his veto stamp to protect the people.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran, who served 8 years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as Idaho Supreme Court Justice (2005-2017).

