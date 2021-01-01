Jim Jones: Remarkable Americans who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2020

Closer to home, the disease took the life of a remarkable resident of the Treasure Valley, my cancer buddy Rich Hall. I’d been diagnosed with the disease in January 2017, but thanks to a gifted surgeon, Joshua Barton, and a wonderful oncologist, Dan Zuckerman, I was pronounced cancer-free later that year. Not long after, Rich called to say he had the cancer, was being treated by the same physicians and would like to compare notes.

I’d been casually acquainted with Rich and knew he was respected as one of the most respected attorneys in the state, but had not gotten to know him well. We soon formed a strong bond because of our shared malady but also because we shared the same professional values and political outlook.

My wife, Kelly, and other family members were instrumental in getting me through the cancer journey, but it was comforting to also have a friend who was going through the same ordeal. Rich and I both looked to RBG, who had recovered from the cancer so long ago, as a source of hope. When Rich learned he was cancer-free in 2018, it was a great triumph for both of us. We both were encouraged when either of us got a positive quarterly check-up report.