Jim Jones: Reflections on the Senate’s failure to convict Donald Trump

It was shocking, but not surprising, that the Senate failed to find Donald Trump guilty for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The shocking part is that 43 Republican Senators voted No, despite the fact that the House impeachment managers fully proved their case. The unsurprising part is that those 43 Senators let cowardice prevail over their sworn duty to uphold the law.

Senator McConnell typified the lily-livered GOP dodge. He first cast a No vote, but then proclaimed: “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking” the attack. He went on to say that Trump’s supporters launched the attack “because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth, because he was angry he lost an election.” That obviously meant Trump was guilty in McConnell’s mind, but his mind apparently works in mysterious ways. He stuck with his No vote, based on the fiction that a person no longer in office can’t be impeached. He conveniently forgot that it was he who had refused to allow an impeachment trial in the Senate while Trump was still in office.