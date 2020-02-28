Jim Jones: Recognizing inspirational women leaders on Idaho Day

The 4th day of March is Idaho Day, which commemorates the establishment of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on March 4, 1863. Former State Representative Linden Bateman proposed celebrating the birth of our great State on that anniversary and Governor Otter signed legislation to do so on March 4, 2014.

The theme of Idaho Day this year is honoring inspirational Idaho women. There have been many in the history of our state, including quite a number during my lifetime.

Gracie Pfost was elected to the U.S. House in 1952 and served five terms in Congress. She was Idaho’s first Congresswoman. Pfost became a major combatant in the fight between private and public power that raged in the 1950s. She earned the nom de guerre “Hell’s Belle” for her unremitting support of a high federal dam in Hells Canyon, instead of the three smaller dams that Idaho Power now operates in the Canyon. She lost the fight but gained a reputation as a tough, straight-talking representative of the people.

In 1962, Pfost narrowly lost her bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Len Jordan. I voted for Jordan, who later became my boss and mentor, but I had come to admire the courage and determination of Pfost as an elected official who was willing to stand up against one of the most powerful companies in the State for what she believed was right.