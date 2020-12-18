Jim Jones: Lawrence Wasden stands up for federalism and the rule of law

Donald Trump and his supporters have filed over 50 lawsuits challenging various aspects of the 2020 presidential election. None of them have succeeded in establishing fraud or election impropriety. Most have been dismissed for lack of competent evidence by federal and state judges with backgrounds in both political parties, including recent Trump appointees to the federal bench.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had the bright idea of conglomerating many of the discredited claims and conspiracy theories from those suits into one package and pitching it to the U.S. Supreme Court. So, on December 7, commonly known as the day of infamy, he asked the Court to allow him to challenge the election results in 4 other states. It was not a military attack on the U.S., as occurred in 1941, but an attack on the very foundation of the federal system gifted to us by the Founding Fathers.