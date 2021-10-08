Jim Jones: Idaho’s former chief justice, Roger Burdick, has not slowed in retirement

Many Idaho court watchers figured the former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, Roger Burdick, would slow down to smell the roses when he retired at the end of June. It was not to be. On Sept. 25, Burdick played an instrumental role in the arrest of two individuals on a variety of charges in Bingham County.

While traveling on the Interstate near Blackfoot, Burdick called State Police to report that a man in another car had pointed a firearm at him. The news report of the incident did not indicate what might have evoked this aberrant behavior, but that is of little import. An arrest was made and a number of incriminating items were discovered in the gunman’s vehicle—meth, fentanyl, and four firearms. The man, a formerly convicted felon, is facing a long prison term if convicted on these new charges.