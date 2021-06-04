Jim Jones: Idaho pursues that most elusive quarry — critical race theory

Idaho politicians have been doggedly engaged of late in a quest to find and defeat a cunning and elusive adversary — critical race theory (CRT). Republican legislators spent weeks this past session, trying without success to define it, then just gave up and prohibited its presence in public school classrooms. Much like the chimeric Sasquatch, they could not tell us what their prey was or where it could actually be found, but they knew it had to be stopped.

The intrepid hunters killed public education funding bills until they were able to conjure up legislation preventing CRT from invading classrooms. Despite testimony of local school officials and State Board of Education members that CRT was not being taught in public schools or colleges, the legislators charged forward to stop it.

Rather than defining CRT in House Bill 377, the lawmakers invoked Article IX, section 6 of the Idaho Constitution and prohibited educators at all levels from directing or compelling students to adhere to certain tenets relating to “sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin.” That constitutional provision contains a strict prohibition against religious instruction in public classrooms, but says absolutely nothing about the other classifications.