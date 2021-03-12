Jim Jones: Idaho Power has no claim to water above Milner Dam

Southern Idaho is semi-arid and highly dependent upon the waters of the Snake River. Most of the communities of any size in Southern Idaho were founded and grew up along the course of the Snake. Agriculture is the economic powerhouse of Idaho and this would not be the case without ample supplies of water, either in the Snake River or in the vast underground aquifer located along its north side.

Because it is such a precious, life-sustaining resource, many battles have been waged over water in the history of our State. One of the most intense water fights began in early 1983, just as I took office as Idaho Attorney General. Despite a long-standing promise to subordinate power production to other uses of Snake River water, Idaho Power Company sought and had just obtained a court ruling that essentially gave it control of the river. The ruling, often called the Swan Falls decision, touched off a ferocious battle that was waged between the State and Idaho Power until a settlement was reached in 1984 that restored the State’s control over the flows of the Snake River.