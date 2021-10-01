Jim Jones: How can we bestow love upon our neighbors in the COVID-19 crisis?

On the 18th of August, Pope Francis made his thoughts known on how to stop the coronavirus pandemic, calling for the world to get vaccinated. He said, “Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19. The vaccines grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together.”

The Pope based his support for universal vaccination on the love-thy-neighbor commandment. He proclaimed, “Being vaccinated is an act of love. To ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love.” He continued, “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other…I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love.”