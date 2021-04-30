Jim Jones: Civic education is vital to preservation of democracy in America

Jennifer Ostyn and thousands like her across this great country are vitally important to the preservation and improvement of our system of self-government. Jennifer teaches civics at Valley High School (between Eden and Hazelton), where I graduated with the Class of 1960. Jennifer flatly states, “I consider the teaching of Civics the bedrock of our society.” She is absolutely right.

The United States came upon the world scene proclaiming itself to be a country that would be governed by its people. The first three words of our Constitution are “We the people.” At Gettysburg on November 19, 1863, Abraham Lincoln described our government as being “of the people, by the people, for the people.” The Idaho Constitution, like most other state constitutions in the U.S., recognizes that all political power derives from the people.

Self-government imposes a heavy burden upon the people to understand the workings of government, to stay abreast of public policy issues, to inform themselves about those seeking to represent them in governmental offices and to vote when elections are held. Unfortunately, large segments of the people fail to carry out their important role in making our democracy function properly.

