Jim Jones: Can Idaho doctors be disciplined for spreading COVID misinformation?

The authoritative FSMB pronouncement does not necessarily apply in physician disciplinary proceedings in Idaho. Rather, the IMB applies statutory guidelines enacted by the Idaho Legislature. It appears to me, however, that the Board is reading its statute too narrowly. The Board seems to believe that discipline can only be meted out where a traditional doctor-patient relationship is involved. That is, where a patient goes to the doctor’s office for consultation and treatment. That is not how things always work in today’s world, with telemedicine and powerful social media.

Dr. Cole has broadcast his medical opinions and advice far and wide with the obvious intent of influencing the medical decisions of a vast audience. How can it be that a doctor can face license revocation for endangering the health or life of an individual traditional patient, while facing no discipline for misleading and risking the health of thousands of devoted followers?