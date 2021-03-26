Jim Jones: An urgent message to President Biden this Vietnam War Veterans Day

As we observe Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, let’s recall the human rights disaster that resulted from the fall of South Vietnam in April 1975. Many thousands of South Vietnamese who had helped, trusted and relied upon the U.S. were murdered or imprisoned, to the great dishonor of our nation. A similar disaster is looming on the horizon in Afghanistan and we must take action to prevent a human catastrophe there.
In the case of Vietnam, even though we knew weeks beforehand that the fall of South Vietnam was imminent, we made no concerted effort to extract the Vietnamese who had steadfastly supported the United States. Hundreds of thousands of South Vietnamese fled the country and, although we eventuall gave sanctuary to many, our help was slow in coming. Policy blunders by the U.S. had placed them in jeopardy and we were honor-bound to do everything possible to protect them.
During the long and tortured course of America’s war in Afghanistan, many Afghans stepped forward at their great peril to serve and protect our military personnel. As the situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan and the danger to those folks dramatically increases, we are morally obligated to help them because, again, we are largely responsible for their situation.
Many informed observers believe it is just a matter of time until the Taliban take control of Afghanistan. Because of America’s unforced errors in the so-called peace talks, the Taliban have a clear upper hand. Veteran U.S. diplomat Ryan Crocker, who has been involved since the start of the war, characterized the peace discussions as “surrender talks.” President Biden has presented a new peace proposal, but it is unlikely the Taliban will embrace it. They know they hold the winning cards.
The president should do everything reasonably possible to bring the war to a peaceful resolution. But, facing the realistic probability of a Taliban take-over, he should require contingency plans to be drawn up to evacuate Afghans who will be targets of Taliban reprisal — those who volunteered to help and protect U.S. forces, uncorrupted government and military officials, women’s rights advocates, educators and others who put themselves at risk by supporting democratic principles.
President Biden has pledged to substantially increase the yearly refugee cap, now at an historic low of 15,000. That is an important first step. The refugee settlement infrastructure in the U.S., which has suffered grievous damage during the last four years, must be rebuilt and adequately funded to accommodate an influx of Afghan refugees.
The U.S. must own up to its responsibility toward Afghans who trusted our stated intentions to make their country a better and safer place to live. Boise has a refugee resettlement program that is highly regarded across the country and we could accommodate many of these good people. A number of Afghan refugees have been settled in Boise and Twin Falls in recent years and they have been a credit to these communities.
Like many troops who served in America’s wars, this issue is very personal for me. I lived and worked with South Vietnamese soldiers in 1968-1969. I trusted them with my life, while they relied on the U.S. Government as a friend and ally. Most of my Vietnamese friends were Catholics who moved to South Vietnam from the North in 1954 to escape persecution. They were fiercely anti-communist and pro-American. It broke my heart when the Communists took over in April 1975, knowing that my friends would be killed or imprisoned, as were many thousands of their countrymen. We had a moral obligation to extract as many as possible but, instead, we abandoned them to a horrific fate. We simply cannot allow that kind of tragedy to happen again with the Afghans. My prayer on Vietnam War Veterans Day is that this great nation does not again turn its back on beleaguered people who placed their trust in us.
Vietnam Veterans
Ron Chapman
Military branch: Air Force
Rank: E4
What years did you serve?: Chapman served in the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1965. He was stationed in Guam and Bermuda.
Duties: He was a ground air radio operator.
Most significant memory: Chapman remembers losing pilots they were working to bring in. “That was not a good feeling,” he said.
What happened when you came back?: Chapman said when he came back to the U.S. in 1965, they weren’t taking the flack others experienced later in the war.
“I feel so bad for the guys who came behind me,” he said. “We weren’t being hassled like they were later on.”
What are you up to now?: Chapman owns Valley Service in Fairfield and is a county commissioner. In 2013, he was named Legionnaire of the Year. He is a member of the American Legion Fairfield Idaho Elmer Miller Post #19.
He has two grandsons in the military. One is in the National Guard and the other is a Marine.
Current city: Fairfield
Chris Talkington
Military branch: Air Force
Rank: Sergeant
What years?: 1966-1970. Talkington spent a year in North Dakota before being transferred, in the middle of winter, to a base in Puerto Rico.
“Went from 70 below to 88 above in three days,” he joked.
Duties: Talkington was in the Strategic Air Command, working as an electronics technician with the cruise missiles that were carried by the B-52 bombers.
Significant memories: The period Talkington was in the Air Force was a turbulent time where the world didn’t seem to make sense, he said. Puerto Rico had been at the front line of the Cuban Missile Crisis and served as the launching pad for the 1965 U.S. invasion of the Dominican Republic. Talkington watched Russian trawlers spy on them every day, knowing he was first in line to be incinerated if nuclear war broke out.
“We were not sure we weren’t at the end of mankind,” he said. “It was a pretty pessimistic time, not the least of which was all the attention on the Vietnam War, and we were fighting Dr. Strangelove’s Cold War scenario.”
At night, he and his comrades would drink beer in their barracks and listen on American radio to news of riots, the Civil Rights movement and everything else happening back home.
“The strangest, craziest, (most) mixed-up time in my life, and I feel like we’re going through it right now, with another period of time where there’s all this uncertainty with the American government and special interest groups and wars without beginning or end,” Talkington said. “It’s just almost a duplication of the 1960s right now.”
To keep his sanity, he said, he went to night school, got a job at a bar and spent his time drinking on the beaches of Puerto Rico.
What happened when you came back?: When Talkington got out, he “didn’t want a damn thing to do with the military.” He finished his bachelor’s and master of public administration degrees at Idaho State University and worked at college and city newspapers covering crime, politics and Vietnam protests.
A friend who, as Talkington put it, was “proud enough to wear his uniform” after getting back from Vietnam, got Talkington involved in the American Legion. Since then, he has been involved in veteran’s affairs, including serving as a post commander at the Legion and, recently, starting to volunteer with veteran’s hospice at St. Luke’s.
Talkington said he is proud he continued his family’s tradition of service, from the American Revolution on down through the Civil and World wars. Talkington’s daughter joined the Air National Guard.
“We’re undisputed American patriots,” he said.
What are you up to now?: City Council and former Twin Falls mayor. Retired from juvenile adjudication, banking and 20 years in electronic media.
Current city: Twin Falls
Jim Burns
Military branch: U.S. Army
Rank: SP5
What years were you in Vietnam? 1966-1967, shortly after he graduated from Jerome High School
Duties in Vietnam: Combat Engineers, 199th Light Infantry Combat Brigade
Most significant memory: Ducking bullets and watching the biggest ammo dump blow up due to the Viet Cong setting off satchel charges.
What happened when you came back?: We had to burn our uniform and get into civilian clothes because of the riots and protests everywhere.
What are you up to now?: Retired
Bernie Jansen
Military branch: U.S. Army
Rank: Specialist 4th class
What years were you in Vietnam? About one year, spanning 1968 to 1969. He was drafted three days after graduating from college.
Duties in Vietnam: Served in the Army Infantry.
Most significant memory: Jansen spent a lot of time out in the field and remembers the sights and smells of Vietnam. “Vietnam was a pretty country other than all the war damage,” he said.
He remembers crossing streams and rice paddies. And he experienced monsoon season, including torrential rain in the afternoons, which came on a predictable schedule. “You could almost set your clock to it,” Jansen said.
There were huge leeches in the water and red ants in the trees. If you weren’t watching and accidentally hit a tree branch, he said, you’d be covered in less than a minute.
A lot of ambushes happened at night, Jansen said. He recalls swatting mosquitoes and listening for anything of in the distance. It was miserable, he said. “The nights are the longest in the world.”
But, Jansen said, he was extremely fortunate his unit didn’t get into nearly as much firefight as others did.
What happened when you came back?: Jansen paused for a moment and sighed. “It was not a pleasant experience,” he said. But he says he doesn’t have any regrets about his time serving and life goes on.
Jansen landed at Travis Air Force Base in California and received a ticket back home to his small hometown in Washington. “I wasn’t welcomed home,” he said.
With the attitude in the nation at the time, Jansen said, veterans didn’t talk about their service.
For the first time in his life, he didn’t have a job. He went to the unemployment office, but was met with hostility by a worker there, who Jansen describes as “snarly” and “abusive.” He never returned.
He enrolled in graduate school in Logan, Utah, but checked out at Thanksgiving and went to work for the Bureau of Land Management, where he spent his career.
“I just couldn’t take the attitude,” he said about classmates at the university — they thought they knew everything about the war.
The only real change in perspective toward Vietnam veterans, he said, has happened more recently within the last 10-20 years.
Those who served did so at the will of a civilian government, Jansen said, and were following orders coming from Washington, D.C. “Don’t blame the soldiers for what went on.”
If the military doesn’t follow orders, he said, there’s anarchy.
What are you up to now?: Jansen is the school board chairman for the Twin Falls School District. He teaches an AARP driver’s safety class, is involved in church activities and makes wooden toys to give away to children in need at Christmastime. So far, he has made 80 toys and last year, he made 200.
“You got to keep busy,” he said. “You can’t just sit around.”
George Maas
Military branch: U.S. Navy
Rank: 1st class petty officer
What years were you in Vietnam?: Served Stateside in California from ‘63 to ‘65.
Most significant memory: “I went to San Diego for school. I remember in San Diego there was a sign put up that said ‘sailors and dogs stay off the grass.’”
What happened when you came back?: “In ‘65 I was transferred to Kodiak, Alaska. Then I came back to Burley and got chased out of town. It was two car loads of kids when I had my uniform on. That’s about the only place that happened. During Vietnam we didn’t wear our uniforms everywhere we went on account of getting hassled.”
What are you up to now?: “I worked in goldmines and moved mobile homes and worked on a farm for awhile. Then I retired out of Amalgamated Sugar in Paul after 30 years.
“Larry Cottom and I started the POW group in Rupert. We pay tribute to individual POWs and their families. We also pay tribute to POW liberators. We put in a POW memorial on the Rupert Square. We put up all the flags of the branches up where you come into town. We put up the Idaho Roll Call.
“I do a lot of speaking at different places. I stay busy. The main thing I’m striving for is to make sure our men and women coming home today don’t get treated like we did. That can’t happen again.”
Current city: Rupert
Danny 'Badger' Crafton
Military branch: Army
Rank: Sergeant
What years were you in Vietnam?: 68-69
Duties in Vietnam: Combat Infantry-AA
Most significant memory:
Apache Snow
If I could get in a Space Ship,
And travel back through time.
I’d go to ‘Knox in ‘68
To see some Friends of mine.
1st of Alpha, A-10-5,
Marching to and fro,
Sing’n “Sip’n Ci-der through a straw.”
Their favorite Song you know.
And as I join Formation,
Warm feelings come back then.
I finally recognize my mood.
I feel “Safe” with them again.
And good ‘ole Sergeant Jennings
Who was NEVER known to bend.
Gets in my face,
and screams aloud,
“Badger”
“Where the Hell you been?”
Sarge, I’ve come from 1999,
With a message you should know,
Don’t get the 1st,
In a big ‘ole scrap,
They call,
“Apache Snow.”
My Sergeant looks me over,
And says with a friendly grin,
We don’t get to pick our enemys, Son.
We just fight,
And Win.
You cannot win this fight, Sarge
There’s something you do not know.
Don’t get the 1st,
Into that big ol’ fight,
They call,
“Apache Snow.”
My Sergeant’s eyes are thoughtful,
As he gently rubs his chin,
“I believe you’re wrong there, Skytroop,
The 101st will win.”
“You see we’re just a small part, Son,
Of a much larger plan.
If we don’t go —
Then who will?
In this great and wondrous land.”
You won’t come back, dear Sergeant
I’ve come back here to let you know.
Don’t take the 1st-
into that fight-
They call,
“Apache Snow.”
You have your orders, Badger
My Sergeant said to me,
You will be our Rearguard —
Our link with History.
Attention!
Right Face!
Forward march,
Now Double Time,
And wouldn’t you know.
The Sarge and the 1st-
STILL go to the Fight
They call,
“Apache Snow”!
With love to my “Folks”
3/187,101 Abn, Air Assault
“Class of ’68”
Danny “Badger” Crafton
*note: “Apache Snow” was the code name for the battle for Ap Dong bia or more commonly known as “Hamburger Hill”
What happened when you came back?:
It Happened Long Ago
She said, “Why don’t you just forget it?”
It happened long ago.
The deepest wounds cut to the heart,
Will always heal so slow.
The nightmare of the Mekong,
Of Death,
Despair,
And fear.
Can not be left in Vietnam,
It’s fresh,
It’s crisp,
It’s here.
My body’s strong. My mind is sound.
I suffer from no pain.
But once a man has been to war,
He’s NEVER quite the same.
For I know war for what it is,
No glory in the fight.
It’s friends who die and crippled kids,
And voices crying in the night.
I know the chill of the monsoon rain,
The heat of the tropic sun,
The lonliness and the heartache,
The power of a gun.
For some it never happened
And most! will NEVER know.
Except for those who fought the war,
It happened long ago.
Danny “Badger” Crafton
3/187 Hamburger Hill 1969
What are you up to now?: Retired with wife Anita on a few acres in Hansen.
Current city: Hansen, Idaho
Bob Rynbrand
Military branch: 22 years in the U.S. Navy
Rank: Retired as a chief petty officer.
What years were you in Vietnam? Seven months in 1972
Duties in Vietnam: During the war, he served on minesweepers, which are wooden ships. “They have to be non-magnetic,” Rynbrand said. His job was to patrol the coast to search for “junks” such as small fishing boats and for contraband. Rynbrand said his crew mates caught four bad guys and turned them in.
Most significant memory: His commanding officer’s leadership and mastery of navigation is what stands out to Rynbrand. “His whole life on that ship was dedicated to his crew,” he said.
In Vietnam, they experienced a typhoon, Rynbrand said. “Because of his leadership, our boat did not sink.”
The typhoon cracked the superstructure away from the hull of the ship. The commanding officer was later honored tremendously by the Navy, Rynbrand said.
After the war, one of his most significant memories came in 1981 when he was serving on another ship for the U.S. Navy. They found a sinking vessel and rescued 67 Vietnamese refugees on board.
They fed them and donated spare clothes, Rynbrand said, before taking them to Singapore and putting them on buses to refugee camps.
What happened when you came back?: Rynbrand has heard stories about service members coming home, and being told to change into civilian clothing and get rid of their uniform. But he didn’t encounter that anti-war sentiment.
He returned to a Naval base in the United States, where he was surrounded by others who served and their families. “In the Navy, we were kind of cloistered in a way,” he said.
But when he was a recruiter, he always ran into “wise guys,” he said, but added you can’t get mad because you can’t win. Once, he went to a high school to check in with students who had already enlisted.
A teenage boy approached him in the hallway and said in a mocking tone, “Look at your fancy uniform. You must be a hero.”
What are you up to now?: Rynbrand, 71, is retired from the Navy, but stays active in the Magic Valley. He has been volunteering for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center for six years.
He’s also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls. And he recently wrapped up volunteering for St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospice, where he met a 90-year-old War War II veteran who was a bomber pilot. They shared their war experiences and photos. Rynbrand visited the World War II veteran for one-and-a-half years until he died.
Gordon Bybee
Military branch: Army
Rank: Captain
What years were you in Vietnam?: 1969
Duties in Vietnam: Supply officer 15Bn, 1st air Cav.
Most significant memory: “Being hot, tired and dirty. Sitting in the door of a helicopter, looking down thinking how beautiful the country was.”
What happened when you came back?: He remembers having a young lady swear at him in the San Francisco airport.
What are you up to now?: He is retired after working with disabled adults for 20 years.
Current city: Twin Falls
Jim Mottern
Military branch: U.S. Navy
Rank: Lieutenant, junior grade (Retired as a captain)
What years were you in Vietnam?: 1970 and 1971
Duties in Vietnam: “Gunnery officer on USS Agerholm (DD-826). We provided naval gunfire support for US Army troops ashore in II Corps, escorted carriers on Yankee Station and was just outside of Haiphong harbor the night of the Son Tay POW raid. I had two Vietnam deployments on the ship.”
Most significant memory: “Not just one! Emergency gunfire mission to support troops in a desperate fire fight. One night offshore watching Puff and star shells ashore. Battle stations during the POW raid. Picking up body parts after a Yankee Station plane crash. Typhoon Joan almost sinking the ship five times in 2½ days.”
What happened when you came back?: “One time on a street in Seattle some young men called me a baby killer, spit at me and then ran away before I could do anything. Many of my Idaho college friends were uncomfortable when I wanted to talk about my Navy and Vietnam experience. After active duty at MBA school at University of Wisconsin people just did not want to talk with me. I was fortunate in that after the two Vietnam deployments I was assigned to GTMO to train NATO ships. This was a ‘half step’ back into civilian life because the civilians on base were all military family members or military contractors.”
What are you up to now?: “I serve as a litigation consultant/expert witness for complex IT lawsuits where one side alleges that the software/implementation consulting has failed (think of the Obamacare website go-live).”
Current city: Newport Beach, Calif.
Wayne Moberg
Military Branch: Navy
Rank: Master Chief
What years were you in Vietnam: 1963-’64, ‘66, ‘68
What were your duties in Vietnam: Sonarman, anti-submarine warfare, gunfire support
Most significant memory: “On Easter morning 1967 we came under land artillery fire from the coast and took a hit. We had gone in close to the beach to support a group of Marines and soldiers five miles inland. We had run around a demilitarized zone and there were planes overhead directing our fire. When we took the hit I was sitting on the deck drinking a cup of coffee.”
What happened when you came back: “It wasn’t the nicest thing. When our ship pulled into Long Beach, we were blockaded by peacenik sailboats protesting the war. We were under power so we had an obligation to avoid the sailboats.”
What are you up to now: Fully retired
George R. Brisbin
Military branch: Army
Rank: SP-5
What years were you in Vietnam: 1969-1970
Duties in Vietnam: Door gunner on a Huey helicopter
Most significant memory: “May 20, 1970, was my 21st birthday and a day I’ll never forget. We ended up doing an emergency resupply after dark to infantry American and South Vietnamese infantry troops that were pinned down in a large rice paddy. We dropped off the supplies and picked up six wounded. The next day we realized we had been hit twice, including a .30 caliber round that hit my seat and could have taken my butt off. I relive this every year, have flashbacks two or three times a year.”
What happened when you got back: “I came home in 1970 and I had a guardian angel, I think. I must have hit the airports and bus depots at good times, because I didn’t run into any protestors or anybody being derogatory. I got out of the Army in ’72 and went to Nevada to work in a mine for a year or two. Then I came back to Idaho and I’ve been here ever since.”
What are you up to now: Working as an electrician.
Jim O'Donnell
Military Branch: Army
Rank: First Lieutenant
What years were you in Vietnam: 1971-72. “I was part of the last full-combat unit.”
What were your duties in Vietnam: Headed an infantry platoon in the Air Cavalry.
Most significant memory: “Probably the one that hits me the most was one day we were supporting the South Vietnamese army, where they had just inserted a group on the ground, and they were hit by the north. Some of them were badly injured and needed a medevac.
A commander radioed in and told me, ‘if you don’t get these guys, these guys are gone.’ We flew in and picked up three; the top of one guy’s head was gone and I could see his brain, another guy I could see his heart. That mission hit me very strongly.”
What happened when you came back: “I was very happy to see my wife and little boy, who was born the day I got my final orders to deploy. Nobody bothered me, which was good because at that time I might have tried to hurt them, even though that’s not my nature. I was discharged around ‘77 or ‘78, joined the National Guard, and then my civilian career took off. One thing that stayed with me is I did not like rice. It reminded me of the Army, and every time we would come across a rice paddy we’d get a parasite.”
What are you up to now: I’m a pastor at Airport Road Free Will Baptist Church.
Larry Cottom
Military branch: U.S.Navy
Rank: E3, radarman
What years were you in Vietnam?: 1965-1966
Duties in Vietnam: “I served my time off the coast of Vietnam on an aircraft carrier in the Tonkin Gulf and Coral Sea. I kept track of the aircraft we had in the area. I’d get behind the board and book the weather and the planes coming and leaving. I worked in the combat information center. It tells everything that is going on in that ship.
“Every day was probably 16-18 hours long. We had 40-60 planes coming and going. There were all different kinds of planes. We a long range bomber, an A3, to re-fuel aircraft that didn’t have enough to make it to the carrier or if they were shot up and losing fuel.”
Most significant memory: “Probably when we first got bombed in February of that year. We were headed for Manila for R&R. Three hours in, we got turned around and met with two other carrier. That’s the first time I’d ever been around anything like that.
“It’s kind of exciting right at first but then reality sinks in and you realize you’re really at war. I don’t know how to explain it, but you do have a job to do and you keep doing it and doing it.”
What happened when you came back?: “(It was) not good. There was a ton of war protestors in San Francisco when we came back. Usually when you come home, there’s a crowd to greet you. There was a crowd of protestors waiting for us. I was just glad to come home.”
What are you up to now?: “Right now I’m retired. I drive a Disabled American Veterans van. I bring veterans to Boise and for doctor appointments. I’m pretty deeply involved with veterans. I was the commander for the (Rupert) MIA/POW organization for seven years.”
Current city: Acequia
Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran, who served 8 years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as Idaho Supreme Court Justice (2005-2017).