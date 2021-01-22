Jim Jones: Americans must unite to meet the huge challenges on our doorstep

What can we do about getting the country off of the wrong track? A new President is taking the wheel on January 20. He says he intends to address each of these crisis situations. We should all give him a chance to do so. If he has the county’s help, but fails to deliver, then people can look to others to do the job. But if we truly are the “United States,” we ought to give a duly elected President the chance to solve these serious problems.

As a start, the opposition should recognize that Joe Biden was elected in a fair election. The opposition produced absolutely no credible evidence to show otherwise. The Attorney General of the United States affirmed this to be the case. If we want the new president to have the legitimacy to carry through with his promises to cure the country’s problems, this is a necessary first step. He will be our only President for the next four years. If we try to cause him to fail out of bitterness, the country will also fail. Petty politics have no place in the serious business of getting the country back on its feet.