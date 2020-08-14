Jim Jones: America’s anti-maskers may help to elect Joe Biden in November

We don’t actually need scientific studies to prove the point. Just looking at countries where significant percentages of the people wear masks tells the tale. Most of the European and Asian countries, where mask wearers prevail, have teeny-tiny infection numbers compared to the U.S. For instance, Japan, where 77% of the people always wear masks when leaving the house, reported 1,344 Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths on August 9. Italy, with 83% always masked, reported 347 infections and 13 deaths. The U.S., with only 59% always masked and 14% never masked, reported 61,028 Covid-19 infections and 1,324 deaths. Masks work! For a variety of reasons, many Americans simply refuse to wear masks in spite of the scientific consensus that they are critical to reducing the spread of the virus.

Many of the anti-maskers are Trump supporters. It is an ironic twist that those who support Trump’s reelection and refuse to wear masks may actually contribute to a Biden victory in November. Here is how that works. The economy won’t get back on track and many parents won’t let their kids return to in-person classes until the pandemic is brought under some semblance of control. The virus will not be brought under control until most people in the country observe social distancing and mask wearing. Unless a majority of the anti-maskers have an abrupt change of heart, the virus will not be abated by election day.