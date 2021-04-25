Jim Hightower: Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day?

“Here it comes again,” grump the barons of Big Oil and other corporate plunderers of our natural resources: another damn Earth Day. After 51 years, they gripe, this global hoorah is outdated; time for people and the media to move on from the old Save-the-Earth hoopla.

Do they think we have sucker wrappers around our heads? First, Earth Day is not a hoorah but a call to action. Second, “Save The Earth” is not hoopla but an imperative cause for human survival. And third, the persistence of the movement is directly related to the persistent greed of the plunderers. After all, this day doesn’t celebrate a planet but the feistiness of the human spirit, the tenacity of millions of everyday people committed to the ethic of good stewardship — people like Diane Wilson of Seadrift, Texas, a fourth-generation shrimper on the Gulf Coast.

Wilson is the personification of persistence, having spent 40 years daring to challenge the raw greed of Formosa Plastics, a multibillion-dollar Taiwanese chemical giant whose gross pollution has devastated the fishing ecology and economy of Lavaca Bay and other waters in her home area. And — hallelujah! — last August, Wilson’s indefatigable spirit prevailed, for she won the largest private citizen’s lawsuit in U.S. history against an industrial polluter!