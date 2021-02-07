Jim Hightower: Why Billionaires Are Detested

“It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people.” Then he appealed to those who’ve lost jobs, income, homes, health and loved ones in the pandemic to rally behind billionaires like him. Billionaires make the world “a substantially better place” with their donations to charity, he asserted, pleading for gratitude and exclaiming, “We all got to work together and pull together.”

Together? While the working class and the poor have been knocked down, cut off and stomped on in the past year, America’s 651 billionaires — including Cooperman — have collectively jacked up their wealth by a trillion bucks, an average of $1.5 billion each.

Shall we take up a collection and buy this guy a clue? Do yourself a favor, Leon: Go away for good.

What is it about billionaires and multimillionaires that makes them both clueless and careless about the impacts of their greed and self-entitlement?

Even when they occasionally take a stab at doing something right, they tend to stumble and bumble and get it all wrong.