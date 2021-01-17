Jim Hightower: Who's Really Behind the Desecration of Our Capitol?

OK, in fairness, quite a few firms added a bit of bite to their bark by suggesting that maybe they wouldn’t be so cavalier about tossing out political contributions in the future. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs announced they would “pause” donations to all candidates. Blue Cross Blue Shield, Marriott and Dow Chemical said they were “suspending” donations to the 147 congress critters who voted to reject the people’s choice. Delta, FedEx and Walmart declared they are “monitoring” the situation. And 3M said it is putting a hold on its political giving.

Notice the profusion of wiggle words in these professions of corporate principle. The executives are really not biting the system but merely gumming it for a while. ... Then, once public attention has drifted, the corporate-congressional complex will be back to business as usual. After all, while they deplore Trump’s racism, sexism, xenophobia and overall immorality, the profiteers have gleefully taken it all to the bank, rationalizing and legitimizing his corrupt presidency.

It’s not armed rioters from outside the system who are the main threat to our democracy but the insiders who keep manipulating the system to take more money and power at our expense.

