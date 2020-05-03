Jim Hightower: What's the Gimmick in Trump's Plan to 'Rescue' the Public Postal Service?

The U.S. mail service, however, is enormously popular and an essential part of our nation’s economic and social infrastructure, so Trump can’t just blatantly choke off its survival funds. Instead, he’s taking the agency hostage, offering to provide a $10 billion “loan” from the Treasury Department — contingent on the public entity agreeing to his draconian demands that it raise postal prices, gut postal unions and cut postal services.

Trump’s provisos are postal poison pills, for they would destroy the agency’s morale and service, undermine popular support, and clear the political path for profiteering corporations to seize, privatize and plunder this public treasure.

Here’s how I feel about the value of our nation’s postal service: “The humble Post Office is a community fixture, a civic inheritance, a rural lifeline, and one of the last vestiges of a shared civic culture in America. Tolerate it, treasure it, and don’t let the vicissitudes of global capitalism, contempt for government, or a viral outbreak take it away.”

Those are my sentiments but not my words. They’re from an April 17 article in The American Conservative magazine that calls on people of all political persuasions to save this vital public institution.