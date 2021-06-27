Jim Hightower: What Are You Drinking?

What hit Texans was not nature, but an ongoing unnatural disaster. It was the state’s reward for turning its government over to incompetents and right-wing ideologues who persistently disdain investment in public resources and community needs. For 25 years, a series of money-corrupted, corporate-coddling Texas governors and legislators have recoiled from even such minimal measures as requiring energy profiteers to weatherize people’s crucial infrastructure. (This sort of corporate butt-kissing is what governors really mean when they puff themselves up and bluster that their state is “business-friendly.”) And their obsequious surrender of the public interest to moneyed powers pays off handsomely to them ... in bales of campaign cash they rake in from the profiteers. For example, the oil and gas giants that fuel the electric grid rewarded Abbott’s six years of servility with a whopping $26 million in “thank-you” donations. The public’s reward was hundreds of Texans killed in !