Jim Hightower: We Are All Still Animals

You animal, you! Well, yes, we homo sapiens are animals, as dour scolds of human behavior ceaselessly point out. They reduce our existence to the nasty and brutish law of the jungle, insisting that selfishness and survival of the strongest is the natural order. The noted philosopher of animalism, Professor Donald Trump, expressed this soulless view in a book he titled “Think Big and Kick Ass”: “In a great deal you win ... You crush the opponent and come away with something better for yourself.”

But the animal kingdom itself suggests a better route to winning than crush-your-opponent competition: cooperation. While animals do eat other animals, the species that are the most successful survivors are not the strongest but the ones that work together in a sharing society. From ants to elephants, animals in the wild organize to hunt together, build family and group homes, nurture and teach their young, spread their available food throughout the community, mourn lost ones, etc.

They even vote! The real king of the jungle is the group, as has been found in communal societies as varied as meerkats, baboons and bees. Whether primates or insects, such decisions as where to live and in which direction to go forage are made by democratic consensus reached in a sort of caucus system. When several thousand honeybees, for example, split from a hive to form a new colony, they dispatch a few hundred scouts to find a new home. One by one, the scouts report back, doing unique waggle dances that describe what they each found. Gradually, scouts decide they like this or that bee’s site best and synchronize their waggles accordingly. Once the scouts are doing the same dance, the whole swarm flies off together and settles into its new hive. Interestingly, such decisions are based more on the merits of the case presented than whether the presenter is a dominant or subordinate member of the group.